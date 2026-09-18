Mike Sweetney, Former New York Knicks No. 9 pick and Georgetown star, passes away at 43

Mike Sweetney, the Georgetown forward the New York Knicks selected with the No. 9 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, passed away at 43. His wife, India, shared the news in a Facebook post on Thursday. No cause of death was announced.

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Wife India's tribute on social media “With the heaviest hearts, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Michael,” India wrote. “To know Mike Sweetney was love to him. No one loved him more, and he loved no one more than his family. His children were the light of his life, and he lived every day to give them the best life possible. He’s been my best friend for 30 years and my husband for almost 20. I’m not sure what we or I will do without him.”

She later posted a GoFundMe page with a $10,000 goal and the simple note, “God Bless and thank you.”

“He was the best son, brother, family member, friend, father and husband ANYONE could ask for,” India wrote. “We appreciate every call and text of love and support. We just asked that right now You give us all a little time before you start to reach out because it’s been pretty overwhelming. Thank you and God bless.”

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From Oxon Hill to the lottery Sweetney grew up in Washington DC and starred at Oxon Hill High School before becoming one of Georgetown’s most productive big men in years. In his junior season, he averaged nearly 23 points a game and was a national Player of the Year finalist. In only three college seasons, he ranked among the Hoyas’ all-time leaders in scoring, rebounding and blocks.

The Knicks selected him ninth overall in a loaded 2003 draft. Weight issues followed him through his NBA years. He played two seasons in New York and improved in Year 2, averaging 8.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. That offseason, he was sent to the Chicago Bulls in the deal that brought Eddy Curry and Antonio Davis to the Knicks. After two seasons in Chicago, he continued his career overseas in China, Puerto Rico and South America before retiring in 2017.

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Coach, friend and a late welcome home Mike Sweetney then moved into coaching. He joined Yeshiva University in New York City as an assistant in 2019 and also coached girls basketball at the Ramaz School.

“The world lost a giant today. I lost a close friend,” Yeshiva head coach Elliot Steinmetz said on X. “The basketball world lost a beloved star. Our Jewish community lost an ally and someone who knew exactly how to show up.

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“Mike Sweetney wasn’t just a friend. He was family. When you needed him, he was there. Always. You didn’t even have to ask.”

In June, Sweetney spoke with The Post’s Stefan Bondy about the mental-health struggles and anxiety that came with failing to meet the expectations of a top New York draft pick. He said the Knicks invited him to three games last season as the franchise chased its first championship in 53 years.

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“It means a lot,” Sweetney, who had moved to New Jersey five years ago, said. “I didn’t have the career I could have had. But for them to have me back and welcome me with open arms.”

That welcome is now part of how he will be remembered: a lottery pick whose NBA chapter was short, and a husband, father, and coach whose friends say he kept showing up long after the box scores stopped.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.