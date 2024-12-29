Mike Tyson suffering from depression after loss to Jake Paul? Legendary boxer says ’That fight was such a...’

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson revealed that he is feeling ‘depressed’ after being back to normal life after his much-hyped match against Jake Paul, that grabbed the headlines in November. Returning to the boxing ring after 19 years, the 58-year-old Tyson lost the one-sided contest to YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul at the at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight was aired on Netflix. However, despite the defeat, Tyson received a hefty amount for the fight. Speaking to Fox Sports Radio a month after the fight, the two-time heavyweight champion spoke about his currently lifestyle.

“That fight was such a big ascent — we were so up and high, we were so excited. The fight's over, boom. Wow, I'm kind of depressed a little bit. We got to get back our living situation, back to living. (We were) training for it 9 months,” Tyson said.

Initially the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight was scheduled to take place in June, but had to be postponed due to health issues of Iron Mike. When the fight was announced, the whole boxing fraternity was excited to see the living legend fight once again.

However, to everyone's disappointment, Tyson wasn't able to keep up with the pace of 27-year-old Paul. The American was clearly exhausted by the third round and eventually lost all eight rounds.

I almost died in June: Mike Tyson Speaking about his health issues, Tyson revealed that he was almost in death bed in June. “I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won,” Tyson said.

