Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Here’s how many watched boxing match in Texas and on Netflix—millions? Check numbers here

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Around 70,000 fans attended the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul match in Texas, with Paul winning by unanimous decision. Netflix streamed the fight to its 280 million subscribers but faced outages, frustrating many viewers. 

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated16 Nov 2024, 11:40 AM IST
TOPSHOT - US retired pro-boxer Mike Tyson (R) and US YouTuber/boxer Jake Paul (L) fight during the heavyweight boxing bout at The Pavilion at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, November 15, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
TOPSHOT - US retired pro-boxer Mike Tyson (R) and US YouTuber/boxer Jake Paul (L) fight during the heavyweight boxing bout at The Pavilion at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, November 15, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Around 70,000 spectators watched the showdown between boxing legend Mike Tyson and social media star Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on November 15 local time (6.30 am IST on November 16), according to a news report by USA Today. Paul emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

Further, Netflix live-streamed the match to its 280 million subscribers worldwide — data for how many tuned in was not yet available, but the platform crashed during the event, leaving fans frustrated and venting on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter).

Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson LIVE Updates: Jake Paul defeats notorious Mike Tyson

Numbers Lower Than Promised…

Notably, Paul had earlier promised a crowd of 90,000 spectators at the stadium, and while 70,000 is much lower than expected, ticket prices for the event soared over the past few days indicating an increased demand, the report added.

The event at the 80,000-seater stadium is set to make record-breaking numbers through match tickets, sponsorships, broadcast rights and VIP packages.

When the match was announced, many criticised Tyson's decision to fight at the age of 58. He has not fought since 2005 and is reportedly set to earn $20 million from the fight, while his opponent and now winner, Paul (27), is taking home a reported $40 million.

Tyson retiring from boxing after loss to Paul? Legendary boxer says, 'I don't…'

Netflix Livestream Crashes mid-Fight

Streaming platform Netflix was down for thousands of users in the US, as per data available on the outage tracking website Downdetector.com. This came just as viewers tuned into a highly anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, as per a Reuters report.

According to Downdetector, the number of users indicating problems was 85,021 by 10:35 p.m. ET (0335 GMT Saturday). Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from various sources.

Downdetector reported that the outage primarily impacted users in major metropolitan areas, including New York, Seattle and Los Angeles, with scattered reports from other regions.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published:16 Nov 2024, 11:40 AM IST
