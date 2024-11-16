Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Here’s how many watched boxing match in Texas and on Netflix—millions? Check numbers here

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Around 70,000 spectators watched the showdown between boxing legend Mike Tyson and social media star Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on November 15 local time (6.30 am IST on November 16), according to a news report by USA Today. Paul emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

Further, Netflix live-streamed the match to its 280 million subscribers worldwide — data for how many tuned in was not yet available, but the platform crashed during the event, leaving fans frustrated and venting on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter).

Also Read | Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson LIVE Updates: Jake Paul defeats notorious Mike Tyson

Numbers Lower Than Promised… Notably, Paul had earlier promised a crowd of 90,000 spectators at the stadium, and while 70,000 is much lower than expected, ticket prices for the event soared over the past few days indicating an increased demand, the report added.

The event at the 80,000-seater stadium is set to make record-breaking numbers through match tickets, sponsorships, broadcast rights and VIP packages.

When the match was announced, many criticised Tyson's decision to fight at the age of 58. He has not fought since 2005 and is reportedly set to earn $20 million from the fight, while his opponent and now winner, Paul (27), is taking home a reported $40 million.

Netflix Livestream Crashes mid-Fight Streaming platform Netflix was down for thousands of users in the US, as per data available on the outage tracking website Downdetector.com. This came just as viewers tuned into a highly anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, as per a Reuters report.

According to Downdetector, the number of users indicating problems was 85,021 by 10:35 p.m. ET (0335 GMT Saturday). Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from various sources.

Downdetector reported that the outage primarily impacted users in major metropolitan areas, including New York, Seattle and Los Angeles, with scattered reports from other regions.