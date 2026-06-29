Miles Bridges traded to Phoenix Suns: Charlotte Hornets exchange veteran forward for Grayson Allen and draft assets

The Charlotte Hornets have traded Miles Bridges to the Phoenix Suns. The deal sends the veteran forward, along with a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick, to Phoenix. In exchange, Charlotte receives Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, and an unprotected first-round pick in 2033.

This trade represents the second big move for the Hornets in a short span. They had earlier dealt All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The franchise is clearly focused on reshaping its roster for the future.

Miles Bridges delivered strong numbers despite reduced role Miles Bridges played a major role in the Charlotte Hornets' improved performance last season. The team achieved its best finish in years thanks in part to his contributions during the second half of the campaign. That effort helped Charlotte qualify for the play-in tournament for the first time since 2022.

The arrival of star rookie Kon Knueppel led to a decrease in Bridges' usage and minutes on the floor. Still, he remained productive and posted averages of more than 17 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. His all-around game made him a fan favourite in Charlotte over the years.

Phoenix Suns secure forward they have long targeted The Phoenix Suns had shown interest in Miles Bridges for several years. Adding the 28-year-old gives them a reliable scoring threat who can also rebound and facilitate at times. The trade allows Phoenix to save roughly $20 million in luxury tax obligations. It also creates an extra roster spot as the team gears up for the free agency period. Front office executives believe Bridges fits well with their current group and long-term plans.

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Charlotte Hornets pick up playoff experience and future flexibility On the other side, the Charlotte Hornets land two seasoned players in Allen and O'Neale. Both have competed in the playoffs and bring specific skills to the table. Allen offers elite three-point shooting, while O'Neale excels on the defensive end with his versatility. These additions should provide much-needed depth and stability to a Hornets team in transition. The 2033 first-round pick from the Suns provides valuable future draft capital. Bridges' exit frees up a starting spot in the frontcourt. The recently acquired Naz Reid could step in to fill that void as the team looks to solidify its rotation.