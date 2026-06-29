Miles Bridges traded to Phoenix Suns: Charlotte Hornets exchange veteran forward for Grayson Allen and draft assets

The Charlotte Hornets have traded Miles Bridges to the Phoenix Suns. The deal sends the veteran forward, along with a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick, to Phoenix. In exchange, Charlotte receives Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, and an unprotected first-round pick in 2033.

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This trade represents the second big move for the Hornets in a short span. They had earlier dealt All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The franchise is clearly focused on reshaping its roster for the future.

Miles Bridges delivered strong numbers despite reduced role Miles Bridges played a major role in the Charlotte Hornets' improved performance last season. The team achieved its best finish in years thanks in part to his contributions during the second half of the campaign. That effort helped Charlotte qualify for the play-in tournament for the first time since 2022.

The arrival of star rookie Kon Knueppel led to a decrease in Bridges' usage and minutes on the floor. Still, he remained productive and posted averages of more than 17 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. His all-around game made him a fan favourite in Charlotte over the years.

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Phoenix Suns secure forward they have long targeted The Phoenix Suns had shown interest in Miles Bridges for several years. Adding the 28-year-old gives them a reliable scoring threat who can also rebound and facilitate at times. The trade allows Phoenix to save roughly $20 million in luxury tax obligations. It also creates an extra roster spot as the team gears up for the free agency period. Front office executives believe Bridges fits well with their current group and long-term plans.

Also Read | Suns acquire Cole Anthony in trade with Bucks ahead of deadline

Charlotte Hornets pick up playoff experience and future flexibility On the other side, the Charlotte Hornets land two seasoned players in Allen and O'Neale. Both have competed in the playoffs and bring specific skills to the table. Allen offers elite three-point shooting, while O'Neale excels on the defensive end with his versatility. These additions should provide much-needed depth and stability to a Hornets team in transition. The 2033 first-round pick from the Suns provides valuable future draft capital. Bridges' exit frees up a starting spot in the frontcourt. The recently acquired Naz Reid could step in to fill that void as the team looks to solidify its rotation.

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A look at Miles Bridges' time in Charlotte Miles Bridges spent his entire NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets after being drafted by the team. He encountered significant challenges off the court that affected his playing time. Bridges missed the complete 2022-23 season and a portion of the 2023-24 season following a suspension. This came after he pleaded no contest to felony domestic abuse charges. At 28 years old, he has just one year remaining on the contract he signed back in 2024.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.