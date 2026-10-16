Milwaukee Brewers sweep Los Angeles Dodgers in NLCS to reach first World Series since 1982: Recap and key takeaways

The Milwaukee Brewers are heading to the World Series for the first time since 1982. On Thursday night, they completed a stunning sweep of the two-time defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers with a 6-4 victory in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series.

Advertisement

Garrett Mitchell delivered the decisive blow, launching a go-ahead solo home run in the sixth inning off left-hander Tanner Scott. The win sent Milwaukee to the Fall Classic against either the Cleveland Guardians or Tampa Bay Rays, ending a 44-year wait that stretched back to the era of Robin Yount, Paul Molitor and Cecil Cooper.

Advertisement

Relentless rally erases four-run deficit The game looked bleak early when Shohei Ohtani crushed a 428-foot three-run homer off Dustin May, putting the Dodgers ahead 4-0. Milwaukee answered immediately. The Brewers tied the game without relying on long balls, using five walks, two stolen bases and back-to-back ground-rule doubles from William Contreras and Jake Bauers. All four runs were charged to Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow, who had looked dominant through his first pass against the order.

“As soon as we tied the game, there was just this feeling,” said Bauers, who was named the NLCS MVP. “There was just this feeling that we're going to win this game and we're going to go play in the World Series. No, this doesn't feel real. This definitely feels like a movie. I don't even know where I'm at right now.”

Advertisement

David Hamilton added a solo home run in the ninth off Edwin Diaz for insurance. JoJo Romero tossed two scoreless innings, and Aaron Ashby worked out of trouble across three frames for the save. Jackson Chourio sealed it with a leaping catch on an Enrique Hernandez fly ball.

Also Read | MLB proposes 154-game season and letting top seeds pick playoff opponents

Historical breakthrough This is Milwaukee’s first National League pennant. The franchise was still in the American League when it last reached the World Series in 1982. Before Thursday, the Brewers were the only one of the 15 current NL clubs that had never won a pennant. They are now one series victory from claiming the organization’s first championship.

Advertisement

The series also carried unique historical weight. Just last year the Dodgers swept Milwaukee en route to the title. This is the first time in MLB postseason history that a team has swept an opponent that swept it the previous season. Milwaukee outhomered the power-heavy Dodgers 7-1 across the four games while posting a franchise-record 103 regular-season wins.

Pat Murphy praises special group of gamers “I couldn't be happier for our group,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “You guys talk to me all the time and hear my nonsense, but the truth is these guys are a special group. They're together. They care about each other.”

Murphy also addressed the rivalry with the Dodgers. “I respect the hell out of them,” he said. “Those are all people that I know well. But we can't just be their whipping boy all the time. We have to break through.”

Advertisement

Also Read | MLB approves $3.9B San Diego Padres sale to Jose Feliciano and Kwanza Jones

During the trophy presentation, he added, “They may have a bunch of Hall of Famers, but we got a bunch of gamers. And the gamers won this week.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts tipped his cap afterward. “They played flawless,” he said of the Brewers. “They really did. I think for me, it never feels good to lose, but when you get beat, you can handle it a little bit better.”

Looking ahead The World Series begins October 23, with the first-ever Fall Classic game scheduled at American Family Field in Milwaukee. After NLCS losses to the Dodgers in 2018 and 2025, the Brewers have finally broken through and now chase the franchise’s first championship.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.