Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Sports >Sports News >Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports partners with UNICEF to strengthen resolve to mobilise 1 cr youth volunteers
Kiren Rijiju

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports partners with UNICEF to strengthen resolve to mobilise 1 cr youth volunteers

1 min read . 03:35 PM IST Edited By Himanshu Dhingra

Partnership was launched by Usha Sharma, Secretary, Youth Affairs and Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India while, Kiren Rijiju Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports was also present at the event

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has partnered with UNICEF to strengthen resolve to mobilise 1 crore youth volunteers to achieve goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has partnered with UNICEF to strengthen resolve to mobilise 1 crore youth volunteers to achieve goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat

MYAS signed a memorandum of intent was signed with YuWaah (a multi-stakeholder platform formed by the UNICEF) to work in partnership to promote volunteerism among India’s youth.

MYAS signed a memorandum of intent was signed with YuWaah (a multi-stakeholder platform formed by the UNICEF) to work in partnership to promote volunteerism among India’s youth.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Partnership was launched by Usha Sharma, Secretary, Youth Affairs and Dr.Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India while, Kiren Rijiju Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports was also present at the event.

Rijiju said that the partnership is very appropriate in these challenging times.

"I am confident that it will give a strong focus to our existing policies. The Prime Minister has laid out a clearly-charted roadmap for the youth of India and given a clarion call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, which the youth will have to drive. India being such a young country with a huge population, the contribution of the youth in any sphere can make a huge difference, not just in India but at the global platform," Rijiju said in a statement.

He added, "The Government of India is committed to listening to young people's opinions and ideas. These new ways of thinking are what we need to address many of India's persisting and upcoming challenges. Towards this end, the MYAS can be an effective bridge between young people together with partners like YuWaah and the government machinery."

The partnership will leverage both the ministry and UN efforts to work with young people to co-create and implement solutions at scale tackling education, skilling and unemployment challenges for the youth in India.

With inputs from ANI

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated