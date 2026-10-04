Minnesota beats Michigan 20-14 behind a dominant defense for a rare lift of the Little Brown Jug

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Drake Lindsey threw the go-ahead touchdown pass to Darius Taylor early in the fourth quarter after two costly first-half interceptions, and Minnesota's defense overwhelmed quarterback Bryce Underwood to beat Michigan 20-14 on Saturday for the first time since 2014.

Aydan West and Zack Harden set up scores with interceptions in the second half to help the Gophers (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) hoist the Little Brown Jug trophy in front of their home crowd for the first time in 49 years and revel in the swarm of fans on the field afterward.

The Wolverines (3-2, 0-2) had won 35 of their last 38 games in the 134-year-old series since the No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll on Oct. 22, 1977, lost 16-0 at Memorial Stadium.

Underwood went just 10 for 21 for 101 yards and ran 10 times for 20 yards for the Wolverines (3-2, 0-2), who have failed to reach the 20-point mark in four of their five games under new coach Kyle Whittingham.

One of Michigan's touchdowns came on a 79-yard interception return by Minnesota native Nathaniel Staehling — a North Dakota State transfer — to give the Wolverines a 14-7 lead with 2:48 left before halftime.

The pressure generated by Wolverines linebackers was by far their best asset. Smith Snowden picked off Lindsey's off-balance heave with Troy Bowles in his face in the first quarter, giving Michigan the ball at the Minnesota 34 to set up a touchdown run by Jordan Marshall.

The start time was 11 hours earlier for the Gophers and their body clocks than last week, when they won 27-24 at Washington for their first road win since Nov. 29, 2024, at Wisconsin.

Fox sent its “Big Noon Kickoff” pregame show for the first time to Minnesota, where Huntington Bank Stadium was striped out with fans wearing maroon and gold alternating by section. Gophers coach P.J. Fleck crowd-surfed from the studio stage into a sea of students in front of the hockey arena across the street.

Michigan's late collapse in a 20-19 loss to Iowa last week took some luster off this nationally televised matchup, which now occurs only two or three times in every five-year cycle in the Big Ten's schedule format for the recently expanded 18-team league.

Michigan: The Wolverines had just 24 plays for 82 yards in the second half, with Underwood’s fourth-and-5 throw from midfield with 37 seconds left that sailed out of bounds marking a fitting end to a frustrating afternoon. Special teams weren’t exempt from the blame, either: Andrew Marsh muffed a punt return and the Gophers recovered at the 17 to set up the first of two short field goals.

Minnesota: The Gophers are unbeaten in Big Ten play by winning on the margins. Luke Drzewiecki, a transfer from New Mexico, has not missed a field goal or an extra point. The Gophers had only one penalty for 5 yards.

Minnesota plays at Purdue on Oct. 10.

Michigan has next week off and hosts Penn State on Oct. 17.