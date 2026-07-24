Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards marries Shannon Jackson ahead of seventh NBA season

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has quietly taken a major step in his personal life this summer. Marriage records show the four-time All-Star wed his longtime partner Shannon Jackson on July 16 in Hennepin County.

Quiet ceremony confirmed by official records According to Minnesota Timberwolves marriage documents, Anthony Edwards and Shannon Jackson formalized their relationship earlier this month. The certificate was issued by Hennepin County and lists the wedding date as July 16. The news first drew attention when fans noticed a ring on Edwards’ left ring finger during his appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York on July 17, just one day after the ceremony.

Edwards, 24, and Jackson, 36, have been together for several years. They share a daughter named Aislynn, who was born in March 2024. Fans may remember scenes from the Netflix series “Starting 5,” which captured Edwards leaving a home game against the Sacramento Kings at halftime that night so he could be at the hospital for the birth.

Strong support through career highs Shannon Jackson has been a consistent presence in Anthony Edwards’ life since the early days of his NBA journey. The couple went public around the time he was selected first overall by the Timberwolves in the 2020 draft after one season at Georgia. She has often been seen courtside supporting him through the team’s recent playoff runs.

Anthony Edwards has become the face of the franchise during its most successful stretch in years. The Timberwolves have won five playoff series across the past three seasons, including consecutive trips to the Western Conference finals in 2024 and 2025. He earned a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Olympics and continues to grow as a leader on and off the court.

Focus shifts back to basketball Anthony Edwards is heading into his seventh season in Minnesota and has already completed the second year of a five-year, $245 million contract. The team made significant changes this offseason, most notably acquiring point guard LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets in a deal that also involved Naz Reid. Minnesota remains in discussions about adding free agent forward LeBron James, who was Edwards’ Olympic teammate.