Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards marries Shannon Jackson ahead of seventh NBA season

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has quietly taken a major step in his personal life this summer. Marriage records show the four-time All-Star wed his longtime partner Shannon Jackson on July 16 in Hennepin County.

Quiet ceremony confirmed by official records According to Minnesota Timberwolves marriage documents, Anthony Edwards and Shannon Jackson formalized their relationship earlier this month. The certificate was issued by Hennepin County and lists the wedding date as July 16. The news first drew attention when fans noticed a ring on Edwards’ left ring finger during his appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York on July 17, just one day after the ceremony.

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Edwards, 24, and Jackson, 36, have been together for several years. They share a daughter named Aislynn, who was born in March 2024. Fans may remember scenes from the Netflix series “Starting 5,” which captured Edwards leaving a home game against the Sacramento Kings at halftime that night so he could be at the hospital for the birth.

Strong support through career highs Shannon Jackson has been a consistent presence in Anthony Edwards’ life since the early days of his NBA journey. The couple went public around the time he was selected first overall by the Timberwolves in the 2020 draft after one season at Georgia. She has often been seen courtside supporting him through the team’s recent playoff runs.

Anthony Edwards has become the face of the franchise during its most successful stretch in years. The Timberwolves have won five playoff series across the past three seasons, including consecutive trips to the Western Conference finals in 2024 and 2025. He earned a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Olympics and continues to grow as a leader on and off the court.

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Focus shifts back to basketball Anthony Edwards is heading into his seventh season in Minnesota and has already completed the second year of a five-year, $245 million contract. The team made significant changes this offseason, most notably acquiring point guard LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets in a deal that also involved Naz Reid. Minnesota remains in discussions about adding free agent forward LeBron James, who was Edwards’ Olympic teammate.

Despite a hyperextension and bone bruise in his left knee during the 2025 playoffs, Edwards returned quickly and has looked healthy this summer. The Timberwolves have shared multiple photos and videos of him working out at the team facility, signaling he is ready for the upcoming campaign.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.