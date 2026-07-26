Mirabai Chanu breaks down in tears during national anthem after winning India’s first gold at CWG 2026 | Watch video

Mirabai Chanu stood on the podium with tears streaming down her face as the Indian national anthem played at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on Sunday (July 26). The legendary weightlifter had just secured India’s first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games 2026, yet it was the quiet, heartfelt emotion during the anthem that captured the attention of everyone present and watching from home. The moment quickly became the defining image of the day.

Chanu’s third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold came with a total lift of 190 kg, setting new Games records in the process. But for many fans, the medals and numbers took a back seat to the sight of their champion unable to hold back her feelings when the tricolour was raised.

Comeback after early setbacks The competition itself was far from smooth. In the snatch, Chanu missed her opening attempt at 82 kg. She composed herself, made the same weight on her second try, and then went on to lift 85 kg, breaking the Commonwealth Games record. That recovery set the tone for the rest of the session.

The clean and jerk brought more drama. Judges ruled her first attempt at 105 kg a no-lift. Chanu stepped back onto the platform with clear focus and successfully completed the 105 kg lift on her next attempt. The effort not only locked in the gold but also established a new Commonwealth Games record in the clean and jerk. Her combined total of 190 kg became another Games record.

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Third straight gold confirms her status This victory marked Mirabai Chanu’s third successive Commonwealth gold. She had won in Gold Coast in 2018 and again in Birmingham in 2022. The consistent success over three Games cycles has placed her among India’s most accomplished weightlifters. Sunday’s performance in Glasgow added another chapter to that legacy, even as the tears on the podium revealed the personal cost and pride behind the achievement.

Indian supporters in the arena responded with loud cheers when the result was confirmed. The atmosphere grew quieter and more respectful once the anthem began, as many watched Chanu wipe her eyes while standing at attention.

Silver medal adds to India’s opening day Earlier on the same day, India had opened its medal account through Rishikanta Singh Chanambam. Competing in the men’s 60 kg category, he lifted 121 kg in the snatch to break the previous Commonwealth Games record of 120 kg. He followed it with 143 kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 264 kg and the silver medal. His performance gave the Indian team an early boost before Chanu delivered the first gold.