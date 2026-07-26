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Mirabai Chanu ‘humbled’ after golden show at CWG 2026; says ‘have fulfilled my promise given to my mother and Coach’

Competing in the women's 48kg event, Mirabai Chanu rewrote Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games record books en route to lifting 190kg (85kg snatch and 105kg clean and jerk). It was also her third consecutive CWG gold having won in 2018 and 2022 and a silver from 2014.

Koushik Paul
Updated26 Jul 2026, 11:09 PM IST
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India's Mirabai Chanu react emotionally on the podium after winning gold medal in the women's 48kg weightlifting competition at CWG 2026.
India's Mirabai Chanu react emotionally on the podium after winning gold medal in the women's 48kg weightlifting competition at CWG 2026. (PTI)
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Fulfilling her mother and coach Vijay Sharma's wishes made Saikhom Mirabai Chanu emotional after the Manipuri weightlifter brought home India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 on Sunday in Glasgow. It was India's third medal so far at CWG 2026.

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Mirabai was in a league of her own in the women's 48kg event, rewriting the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games record books en route to lifting 190kg (85kg snatch and 105kg clean and jerk). It was also her third consecutive CWG gold having won in 2018 and 2022 and a silver from 2014.

Also Read | Mirabai Chanu wins gold at CWG 2026; PM Modi says ‘inspiration for every Indian’

Taking to Instagram, Mirabai wrote she was humbled. “I am pleased with my performance and truly humbled to win my third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal. This being my fourth Commonwealth Games appearance makes this achievement even more special,” wrote Mirabai, who couldn't hold back tears while singing the nation anthem.

“I know it was a very emotional moment when our flag went up with the National Anthem in the arena which made me realize that I have fulfilled my promise given to my mother and Coach Vijay sir that I will win Gold again,” added the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist.

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“A special thanks to my mother and entire family who continuously pray for me when i am into competition,” she added. The 31-year-old Manipuri overcame a missed opening attempt in both the snatch and clean and jerk before recovering in trademark fashion to finish a massive 22kg ahead of Nigeria's Ruth Asuquo Nyong, who settled for silver with 168kg.

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Having already secured the title and with the Asian Games less than two months away, Mirabai opted to skip her final clean and jerk attempt to avoid any risk of getting injured ahead of the continental showpiece.

Also Read | Mirabai Chanu breaks down in tears after winning gold medal at CWG 2026 | Watch

‘This is the third time I have felt very happy’

Meanwhile, her mother Saikhom Tombi was confident of her daughter's gold. “I was confident that she would win and she did. This is the third time I have felt very happy,” Tombi told ANI. "Today, before she began the competition, she called me seeking my blessings for her success.

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“At 17:00, she called me again to seek my blessings and informed me that she had won her third competition. I blessed her to win and told her that I was praying for her success. I was somewhat uncertain whether she would win as she was injured. However, I was very excited as she did win this time. Earlier she had won and this time it would be the third time. I was very excited.”

Also Read | Mirabai Chanu lifts historic third CWG gold after setting Games record

With this gold, India now has secured three medals so far in the competition. Before Mirabai, India's Rishikanta Singh had to settle for a silver medal in the men's 60kg category. Para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar had opened India's medal account with a bronze in the men's heavyweight event on Friday.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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