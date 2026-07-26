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Mirabai Chanu lifts historic third CWG gold after setting Commonwealth Games record in Glasgow

After lifting 85kg in snatch, which is also a Commonwealth Games record, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu lifted 105 kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 190kg. This was Mirabai's third CWG gold after 2018 (Gold Coast) and 2022 (Birmingham).

Koushik Paul
Updated26 Jul 2026, 08:42 PM IST
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India's Mirabai Chanu celebrates after a successful lift in the women's 48kg weightlifting event during the Commonwealth Games.
India's Mirabai Chanu celebrates after a successful lift in the women's 48kg weightlifting event during the Commonwealth Games.(AP Photo)
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Saikhom Mirabai Chanu secured India's first gold at Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 after the Manipuri won the yellow metal in women's 48kg category on Sunday in Glasgow. This was Mirabai's third gold at the Commonwealth Games after 2018 (49 kg) and 2022 (49 kg). In the 2014 edition in Glasgow, Mirabai had won a silver.

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The 31-year-old Mirabai lifted 85kg in snatch, which was a Commonwealth and Games record in that section, before clinching Games record 105kg in clean and jerk for a total of 190kg. This was India's second weightlifting medal and third overall at the CWG 2026 after Rishikanta Singh won a silver in the men's 60kg category.

The silver medal went to Nigeria's Ruth Asuquo Nyong and Malaysia Irene Jane Henry. With this gold, India sit seventh in the medal tally. India opened their tally in Glasgow with para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar winning bronze late on the second day. India have one more medal assured after boxer Lovlina Borgohain got a bye to be placed directly in the semifinals in the women's 75kg category.

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CWG 2026 updated medal tally

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Australia125724
2England37515
3Nigeria3407
4Scotland3205
5South Africa2136
6Canada1225
7India1113
8Malaysia1023
9New Zealand0224
10Wales0123

More to follow.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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