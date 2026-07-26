Mirabai Chanu lifts historic third CWG gold after setting Commonwealth Games record in Glasgow

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu secured India's first gold at Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 after the Manipuri won the yellow metal in women's 48kg category on Sunday in Glasgow. This was Mirabai's third gold at the Commonwealth Games after 2018 (49 kg) and 2022 (49 kg). In the 2014 edition in Glasgow, Mirabai had won a silver.
The 31-year-old Mirabai lifted 85kg in snatch, which was a Commonwealth and Games record in that section, before clinching Games record 105kg in clean and jerk for a total of 190kg. This was India's second weightlifting medal and third overall at the CWG 2026 after Rishikanta Singh won a silver in the men's 60kg category.
The silver medal went to Nigeria's Ruth Asuquo Nyong and Malaysia Irene Jane Henry. With this gold, India sit seventh in the medal tally. India opened their tally in Glasgow with para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar winning bronze late on the second day. India have one more medal assured after boxer Lovlina Borgohain got a bye to be placed directly in the semifinals in the women's 75kg category.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|12
|5
|7
|24
|2
|England
|3
|7
|5
|15
|3
|Nigeria
|3
|4
|0
|7
|4
|Scotland
|3
|2
|0
|5
|5
|South Africa
|2
|1
|3
|6
|6
|Canada
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|India
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Malaysia
|1
|0
|2
|3
|9
|New Zealand
|0
|2
|2
|4
|10
|Wales
|0
|1
|2
|3
More to follow.