Mirabai Chanu wins India's first gold at CWG 2026; PM Modi hails Manipuri weightlifter as ‘inspiration for every Indian’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu after the Manipuri weightlifter secured India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 and her third consecutive CWG yellow metal after a dominant display in the women's 48kg event in Glasgow on Sunday. This was India's third medal at CWG 2026.

Mirabai's gold win came after compatriot Rishikanta Singh's silver medal in the men's 60kg event earlier on the day. In a post on X, PM Modi congratulated Mirabai on winning the gold medal, praising her consistency and calling her an inspiration after adding another Commonwealth Games medal to her illustrious career.

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"Another glorious chapter in Indian Weightlifting! The talented Mirabai Chanu once again showcased her skills at the Commonwealth Games with a stunning performance in the 48 kg category and winning Gold. With back-to-back Commonwealth Games Golds and an overall fourth CWG medal to her name, she remains an inspiration for every Indian. Congratulations to her! Best wishes for the endeavours ahead. #CWG2026," PM Modi said.

Mirabai, who had earlier set a Commonwealth record with an 85 kg lift in the snatch, began the clean and jerk section with an unsuccessful attempt at 82 kg. She returned for her second attempt and successfully lifted 82 kg, before producing another stunning performance with an 85 kg lift in her third attempt to set a new Games and Commonwealth record.

Mirabai then attempted 105 kg and successfully lifted it above her head, sealing the gold medal and completing a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold medals. With the victory, Mirabai added another gold medal to her previous Commonwealth Games triumphs in 2018 and 2022. She had also won a silver medal in Glasgow in 2014.

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Rajnath Singh, Radhakrishnan congratulate Mirabai Not just PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan also congratulated Mirabai on her achievement. While Rajnath praised Mirabai's determination, Radhakrishnan lauded her consistent performances for the country.

Taking to X, Rajnath Singh said Chanu's "unwavering determination and relentless pursuit of excellence" had brought glory to the nation. “Congratulations to Mirabai Chanu on winning the Gold Medal in Weightlifting at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026,” Rajnath wrote.

"Her unwavering determination and relentless pursuit of excellence have brought glory to the nation. This remarkable achievement reflects the spirit of perseverance and dedication that continues to inspire millions of young Indians. Wishing her continued success and many more laurels in the years to come," he added.

Radhakrishnan also extended his "heartiest congratulations" to Chanu on winning India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. "Your consistent medal-winning performances for India at the highest level over the years reflect your exceptional dedication, resilience and pursuit of excellence. Your remarkable achievements over the years have made the entire nation proud.

"Wishing you many more laurels and continued success in the years ahead," he wrote on X. Former Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also hailed Mirabai as a champion and called her a traiblazer. "A champion. A trailblazer. A symbol of India's strength. Heartiest congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on winning the Gold Medal in the Women's 48 kg Weightlifting event at the #Glasgow2026 Commonwealth Games.