Mirra Andreeva parents: How Raisa Andreeva and Alexander Andreev shaped French Open 2026 champion's rise

Russian tennis star Mirra Andreeva has delivered one of the biggest moments of her young career. The 19-year-old won her first Grand Slam title at the 2026 French Open, beating Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska 6-3, 6-2 in the women's singles final at Roland Garros. Behind this fast rise is a close family that made key choices early on. Her parents, Raisa Andreeva and Alexander Andreev, played a big part in turning her talent into results.

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How Raisa Andreeva introduced Mirra Andreeva to tennis Raisa Andreeva was the person who first brought tennis into the lives of Mirra and her older sister Erika. The family had to choose between tennis and volleyball when the girls were small. Raisa’s love for the sport helped make the final call.

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Mirra Andreeva spoke about this on the Tennis Insider Club podcast last year. She shared what her mother used to do while pregnant with Erika.

“My mum told us when she was pregnant with Erika she would wake up at night to watch some tennis matches and some volleyball matches,” Mirra said.

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Mirra spent her early childhood around tennis courts. She tried to play from a very young age but faced the usual struggles of a small child.

“I think since I was like two-years-old I have spent a lot of time on a tennis court,” she recalled. “I tried to play since I was like four, but I was so small and I couldn’t hold the tennis racket in my hand.”

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She later joked that the decision was not fully hers at the start. “It was not my choice, they kind of forced me,” Mirra said with a laugh.

This early push from her mother gave Mirra the daily routine and basic skills that later helped her compete at the highest level.

Alexander Andreev’s role in career and money matters Mirra’s father, Alexander Andreev, has stayed mostly away from the cameras. He does not sit courtside during matches like her mother often does. Instead, he has handled important off-court work.

According to reports, Alexander took care of Mirra’s financial matters and career earnings before she turned 18. This support let Mirra focus only on training and matches. Her success has already brought strong earnings. Her WTA profile shows she has made more than $2.1 million in prize money so far.

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Family support that helped Mirra Andreeva win the French Open 2026 The Andreeva home is a real tennis family. Older sister Erika Andreeva also plays on the professional tour. This created a natural environment of practice partners, shared goals, and understanding. The early choices made by Raisa and Alexander gave both daughters a clear path forward.

Mirra’s coach, Conchita Martinez, a former Wimbledon champion, joined her team in April 2024 and has helped her game grow. After the final, Mirra kept her sense of humor during the trophy ceremony. She joked with former champion Mary Pierce, who handed her the trophy.

"Thanks to FFT, Amelie [Mauresmo, tournament director]. I don't know if I should thank you, Mary, because you beat my coach once here in the final! But yeah, I'm joking, of course. Thank you so much."

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She also spoke about what the win meant to her. “Thank you for making this tournament very, very cosy and comfortable, very special for me, personally. I've been watching Roland Garros on TV since I was very, very young, so it's also a big dream of mine to win this tournament, and I honestly cannot believe that I'm holding this trophy right now, so thank you so much for making such an amazing event."

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.