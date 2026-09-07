Mirra Andreeva rallies past Anastasia Potapova 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to reach first US Open quarterfinal

Mirra Andreeva booked her first US Open quarterfinal on Monday, turning around a sloppy start to beat Anastasia Potapova 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The fifth seed had not dropped a set in New York before this rematch of April’s Linz final. Potapova, the 24th seed now playing for Austria, had just knocked out last year’s runner-up Amanda Anisimova and looked ready to spring another shock. Instead the 19-year-old French Open champion found her range after the first set and closed out a two-hour-plus fight.

Anastasia Potapova nicks a tight opener This was a rematch of April’s Linz final, which Mirra Andreeva won in three sets. On Monday, the 24th seed, now representing Austria, came out cleaner. Anastasia Potapova made far fewer unforced errors in the opener. Andreeva, who had not dropped a set in New York, double-faulted twice in the last game and sprayed a backhand to gift the break. Potapova served out 7-5.

For Potapova, it was another statement week. She had already beaten last year’s finalist Amanda Anisimova in the third round. A first US Open quarter-final was one set away.

Shorter points, second-set reset Mirra Andreeva cut the long rallies in the second set and started taking the ball earlier. Anastasia Potapova handed over the key break with a double fault in the seventh game. The fifth seed held from there and levelled the match 6-4.

Decider sealed after a fall The third set opened with a break each way. Mirra Andreeva broke first. Anastasia Potapova broke back to love, then walked around the net to shout at her box after missing an overhead.

A medical timeout interrupted play. Notably, Potapova had gone down in a fall and was clearly hurting, but she stayed on and served to the end. Andreeva broke again and served it out 6-3.

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Quarterfinal awaits Gauff or Jovic The win makes Andreeva the first player under 20 since Nicole Vaidisova in 2007 to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal on every surface. She now has last-eight runs at three of the four majors; only the Australian Open is missing.

Next up is the winner of Monday night’s all-American meeting between No. 4 Coco Gauff and No. 14 Iva Jovic on Arthur Ashe. That match was still to come when Andreeva walked off Armstrong.