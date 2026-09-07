Mirra Andreeva rallies past Anastasia Potapova 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to reach first US Open quarterfinal

Mirra Andreeva booked her first US Open quarterfinal on Monday, turning around a sloppy start to beat Anastasia Potapova 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The fifth seed had not dropped a set in New York before this rematch of April’s Linz final. Potapova, the 24th seed now playing for Austria, had just knocked out last year’s runner-up Amanda Anisimova and looked ready to spring another shock. Instead the 19-year-old French Open champion found her range after the first set and closed out a two-hour-plus fight.

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Anastasia Potapova nicks a tight opener This was a rematch of April’s Linz final, which Mirra Andreeva won in three sets. On Monday, the 24th seed, now representing Austria, came out cleaner. Anastasia Potapova made far fewer unforced errors in the opener. Andreeva, who had not dropped a set in New York, double-faulted twice in the last game and sprayed a backhand to gift the break. Potapova served out 7-5.

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For Potapova, it was another statement week. She had already beaten last year’s finalist Amanda Anisimova in the third round. A first US Open quarter-final was one set away.

Shorter points, second-set reset Mirra Andreeva cut the long rallies in the second set and started taking the ball earlier. Anastasia Potapova handed over the key break with a double fault in the seventh game. The fifth seed held from there and levelled the match 6-4.

Decider sealed after a fall The third set opened with a break each way. Mirra Andreeva broke first. Anastasia Potapova broke back to love, then walked around the net to shout at her box after missing an overhead.

A medical timeout interrupted play. Notably, Potapova had gone down in a fall and was clearly hurting, but she stayed on and served to the end. Andreeva broke again and served it out 6-3.

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Quarterfinal awaits Gauff or Jovic The win makes Andreeva the first player under 20 since Nicole Vaidisova in 2007 to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal on every surface. She now has last-eight runs at three of the four majors; only the Australian Open is missing.

Next up is the winner of Monday night’s all-American meeting between No. 4 Coco Gauff and No. 14 Iva Jovic on Arthur Ashe. That match was still to come when Andreeva walked off Armstrong.

For Potapova, the run still counts. A first US Open last-16, a win over a former finalist, and a proper fight against the French Open champion. The fall at the end was a sour note on an otherwise strong week.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.