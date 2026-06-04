Mirra Andreeva reaches maiden Grand Slam final with dominant win over Marta Kostyuk at French Open 2026

Teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva delivered a composed and commanding display to reach her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open 2026. The 19-year-old defeated 15th seed Marta Kostyuk 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals on Court Philippe-Chatrier, becoming the youngest woman to reach a major final since Coco Gauff at Roland Garros in 2022.

Andreeva, who tops the WTA Tour with 35 wins this season, will now wait for the winner of the other semifinal between Diana Shnaider and Maja Chwalinska. The victory also ended Kostyuk’s 17-match winning streak on clay and marked Andreeva’s first win over the Ukrainian after losing their previous two meetings without taking a set.

Mirra Andreeva completes redemption story in Paris Two years after losing to Jasmine Paolini in the Roland Garros semifinals, Mirra Andreeva returned to the same stage and produced a performance full of maturity. She became the fifth-youngest woman to reach the French Open final in the last 30 years. The Russian teenager showed clear growth, dictating rallies from the baseline and moving Marta Kostyuk around the court with precision and power throughout the match.

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First set gives Mirra Andreeva early control Mirra Andreeva struck early by breaking Marta Kostyuk in the opening game. She then faced three break points while serving at 1-0 but saved them all with calm, aggressive play to move 2-0 ahead. From that point she never looked back, racing to a 4-0 lead in just 16 minutes.

The 19-year-old closed the set 6-1 in only 33 minutes, winning 79 percent of her first-serve points and breaking twice. It was the first set she had ever taken against Kostyuk, and she did so in emphatic fashion.

Mirra Andreeva shows maturity to close out a straight-sets win The second set brought a brief fightback from Marta Kostyuk. The Ukrainian broke back when trailing 2-4, but Mirra Andreeva immediately broke again to regain the lead at 5-3. She stayed calm under pressure, saving every break point she faced and refusing to let momentum swing away from her.

Andreeva closed out the match with the same focus she showed all afternoon, securing her place in the final without dropping a set.

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Mirra Andreeva reflects on windy battle After the match, Andreeva admitted the windy conditions made the contest unpredictable but praised her own ability to stay focused.

“Yeah, first of all, the conditions were very tough today. It was windy. I couldn't understand which direction the wind was going, and it was very tough,” Andreeva said after the match.

“But I'm happy that I was able to stay focused. I told myself to accept everything that happened on the court today because it was one of those days when I felt like everything could happen. It was a little bit unpredictable.

“I just told myself that no matter what happens, I'm going to give my best. If she ends up winning, then she's going to have to really work for it and fight for it,” Andreeva added.