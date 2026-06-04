Mirra Andreeva reaches maiden Grand Slam final with dominant win over Marta Kostyuk at French Open 2026

Teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva delivered a composed and commanding display to reach her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open 2026. The 19-year-old defeated 15th seed Marta Kostyuk 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals on Court Philippe-Chatrier, becoming the youngest woman to reach a major final since Coco Gauff at Roland Garros in 2022.

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Andreeva, who tops the WTA Tour with 35 wins this season, will now wait for the winner of the other semifinal between Diana Shnaider and Maja Chwalinska. The victory also ended Kostyuk’s 17-match winning streak on clay and marked Andreeva’s first win over the Ukrainian after losing their previous two meetings without taking a set.

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Mirra Andreeva completes redemption story in Paris Two years after losing to Jasmine Paolini in the Roland Garros semifinals, Mirra Andreeva returned to the same stage and produced a performance full of maturity. She became the fifth-youngest woman to reach the French Open final in the last 30 years. The Russian teenager showed clear growth, dictating rallies from the baseline and moving Marta Kostyuk around the court with precision and power throughout the match.

Also Read | Who is Diana Shnaider? Russian tennis star beats Sabalenka at French Open 2026

First set gives Mirra Andreeva early control Mirra Andreeva struck early by breaking Marta Kostyuk in the opening game. She then faced three break points while serving at 1-0 but saved them all with calm, aggressive play to move 2-0 ahead. From that point she never looked back, racing to a 4-0 lead in just 16 minutes.

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The 19-year-old closed the set 6-1 in only 33 minutes, winning 79 percent of her first-serve points and breaking twice. It was the first set she had ever taken against Kostyuk, and she did so in emphatic fashion.

Mirra Andreeva shows maturity to close out a straight-sets win The second set brought a brief fightback from Marta Kostyuk. The Ukrainian broke back when trailing 2-4, but Mirra Andreeva immediately broke again to regain the lead at 5-3. She stayed calm under pressure, saving every break point she faced and refusing to let momentum swing away from her.

Andreeva closed out the match with the same focus she showed all afternoon, securing her place in the final without dropping a set.

Also Read | Marta Kostyuk wins first WTA 1000 title at Madrid Open defeating Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva reflects on windy battle After the match, Andreeva admitted the windy conditions made the contest unpredictable but praised her own ability to stay focused.

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“Yeah, first of all, the conditions were very tough today. It was windy. I couldn't understand which direction the wind was going, and it was very tough,” Andreeva said after the match.

“But I'm happy that I was able to stay focused. I told myself to accept everything that happened on the court today because it was one of those days when I felt like everything could happen. It was a little bit unpredictable.

“I just told myself that no matter what happens, I'm going to give my best. If she ends up winning, then she's going to have to really work for it and fight for it,” Andreeva added.

Mirra Andreeva will now prepare for her first Grand Slam final, where she will face either Shnaider or Chwalinska.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.