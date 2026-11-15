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Mirra Andreeva vs Elina Svitolina in WTA Finals title match: Check prize money and ranking points at stake

Mirra Andreeva, 19, is making her singles debut at the year-end championships. Elina Svitolina, 32, is in her third WTA Finals championship match.

Aachal Maniyar
Published15 Nov 2026, 11:16 PM IST
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Mirra Andreeva in action
Mirra Andreeva in action(Getty Images via AFP)
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Mirra Andreeva and Elina Svitolina will contest the singles title at the WTA Finals on Sunday night at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, with a share of a $10 million prize pool and a significant chunk of ranking points on the line. The No. 3 seed Andreeva, still undefeated this week, faces the No. 6 seed Svitolina in the championship match scheduled for 12 PM local time (1:30 AM IST on Monday, 16 November) on Stadium 2.

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Prize money and ranking points at stake

The WTA has set a total prize fund of $10 million ( 94.19 crore at the latest FBIL rate), with $8 million for singles and $2 million for doubles. Because the payout structure includes a participation fee plus bonuses for each win, the two finalists are not competing for identical amounts.

Mirra Andreeva has won all four matches without dropping a set. The WTA said she can collect a maximum of $3.37 million ( 31.74 crore) and 1,500 ranking points if she lifts the title undefeated. A runner-up finish would give her $1.73 million ( 16.29 crore) and 1,000 points.

Also Read | Mirra Andreeva claims first win over Ekaterina Alexandrova in Beijing QFs

Elina Svitolina, who lost her opening round-robin match, can earn at most $3.14 million ( 29.57 crore) and 1,300 points as champion, or $1.5 million ( 14.12 crore) and 800 points as runner-up.

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Looking at the prize money distribution

Official figures list a $220,000 participation fee, $230,000 for each round-robin win, $820,000 for a semi-final win and $1,640,000 for winning the final. Ranking points are awarded at 200 for each round-robin win, 400 for a semi-final win and 500 for the title. Elena Rybakina has already secured the year-end No. 1 ranking, with the final standings to be published on Monday, 16 November.

Also Read | Elena Rybakina advances to Ningbo open quarterfinals on injury return

How Andreeva and Svitolina reached the final

Mirra Andreeva, 19, is making her singles debut at the year-end championships. In Group 2, she beat Svitolina 6-4, 6-0, Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-0 and alternate Diana Shnaider 6-2, 6-1, before defeating Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-finals.

Elina Svitolina, 32, is in her third WTA Finals championship match. After losing to Andreeva, she recovered to beat Karolina Muchova 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 and Sabalenka 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, then defeated Linda Noskova 6-2, 6-1 in the semi-finals.

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Head-to-head and career titles

The pair have met three times, all on outdoor hard courts, with Andreeva leading 2-1. Andreeva won their 2025 Indian Wells quarter-final 7-5, 6-3 and also took their group-stage match this week 6-4, 6-0. Svitolina beat her 6-2, 6-4 in the Australian Open fourth round earlier this year.

Also Read | Ann Li upsets No.1 seed Aryna Sabalenka in three-set Wuhan Open thriller

Andreeva has six career singles titles: Roland Garros, Adelaide and Linz in 2026, Indian Wells and Dubai in 2025, and Iasi in 2024. Svitolina has 20, including Rome and Auckland in 2026 and the 2018 WTA Finals.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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