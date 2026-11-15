Mirra Andreeva vs Elina Svitolina in WTA Finals title match: Check prize money and ranking points at stake

Mirra Andreeva and Elina Svitolina will contest the singles title at the WTA Finals on Sunday night at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, with a share of a $10 million prize pool and a significant chunk of ranking points on the line. The No. 3 seed Andreeva, still undefeated this week, faces the No. 6 seed Svitolina in the championship match scheduled for 12 PM local time (1:30 AM IST on Monday, 16 November) on Stadium 2.
The WTA has set a total prize fund of $10 million ( ₹94.19 crore at the latest FBIL rate), with $8 million for singles and $2 million for doubles. Because the payout structure includes a participation fee plus bonuses for each win, the two finalists are not competing for identical amounts.
Mirra Andreeva has won all four matches without dropping a set. The WTA said she can collect a maximum of $3.37 million ( ₹31.74 crore) and 1,500 ranking points if she lifts the title undefeated. A runner-up finish would give her $1.73 million ( ₹16.29 crore) and 1,000 points.
Elina Svitolina, who lost her opening round-robin match, can earn at most $3.14 million ( ₹29.57 crore) and 1,300 points as champion, or $1.5 million ( ₹14.12 crore) and 800 points as runner-up.
Official figures list a $220,000 participation fee, $230,000 for each round-robin win, $820,000 for a semi-final win and $1,640,000 for winning the final. Ranking points are awarded at 200 for each round-robin win, 400 for a semi-final win and 500 for the title. Elena Rybakina has already secured the year-end No. 1 ranking, with the final standings to be published on Monday, 16 November.
Mirra Andreeva, 19, is making her singles debut at the year-end championships. In Group 2, she beat Svitolina 6-4, 6-0, Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-0 and alternate Diana Shnaider 6-2, 6-1, before defeating Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-finals.
Elina Svitolina, 32, is in her third WTA Finals championship match. After losing to Andreeva, she recovered to beat Karolina Muchova 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 and Sabalenka 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, then defeated Linda Noskova 6-2, 6-1 in the semi-finals.
The pair have met three times, all on outdoor hard courts, with Andreeva leading 2-1. Andreeva won their 2025 Indian Wells quarter-final 7-5, 6-3 and also took their group-stage match this week 6-4, 6-0. Svitolina beat her 6-2, 6-4 in the Australian Open fourth round earlier this year.
Andreeva has six career singles titles: Roland Garros, Adelaide and Linz in 2026, Indian Wells and Dubai in 2025, and Iasi in 2024. Svitolina has 20, including Rome and Auckland in 2026 and the 2018 WTA Finals.