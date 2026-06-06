Mirra Andreeva wins French Open 2026 title: 19-year-old claims maiden Grand Slam as youngest champion since Monica Seles

Mirra Andreeva has won the 2026 French Open. The 19-year-old Russian defeated Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska 6-3, 6-2 in the women’s singles final on Saturday (June 6) at Roland Garros to claim her first Grand Slam title. She becomes the youngest women’s champion at the tournament since 18-year-old Monica Seles won her third straight Roland Garros crown in 1992.
Mirra Andreeva delivered a composed and commanding performance in her first Grand Slam final. She broke Maja Chwalinska’s serve early in both sets and maintained control throughout the match on the Paris clay. The world number eight used sharp baseline play, strong movement, and steady serving to keep the 24-year-old qualifier under pressure from start to finish.
Chwalinska fought hard and showed flashes of the form that carried her to the final, but Andreeva’s consistency proved too much. The Russian closed out the victory in straight sets, sparking celebrations on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Maja Chwalinska arrived in Paris ranked around 114 and came through qualifying. She won nine straight matches to become the first woman to reach a Roland Garros final from the qualifying draw. Along the way, she overcame personal challenges.
While the title slipped away, Chwalinska’s story turned her into one of the most popular figures of the tournament and gave fans a memorable underdog narrative.
Mirra Andreeva reached the final by beating 15th seed Marta Kostyuk 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals. She has shown strong clay-court form in recent years, with previous deep runs at Roland Garros including quarterfinal and semifinal appearances.
This victory marks a major breakthrough. At 19, she joins an exclusive group of young players who have lifted a major trophy early in their careers. The win also highlights her rapid rise and growing confidence on the biggest stages.
Andreeva’s triumph signals the continued emergence of the next generation in women’s tennis. Her ability to stay focused under pressure and perform when it matters most suggests she could become a regular contender at Grand Slams for years to come.
For now, the focus stays on this special moment in Paris. Mirra Andreeva has delivered on her huge potential and written her name into French Open history as one of its youngest champions.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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