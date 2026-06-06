Mirra Andreeva wins French Open 2026 title: 19-year-old claims maiden Grand Slam as youngest champion since Monica Seles

Mirra Andreeva has won the 2026 French Open. The 19-year-old Russian defeated Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska 6-3, 6-2 in the women’s singles final on Saturday (June 6) at Roland Garros to claim her first Grand Slam title. She becomes the youngest women’s champion at the tournament since 18-year-old Monica Seles won her third straight Roland Garros crown in 1992.
Mirra Andreeva delivered a composed and commanding performance in her first Grand Slam final. She broke Maja Chwalinska’s serve early in both sets and maintained control throughout the match on the Paris clay. The world number eight used sharp baseline play, strong movement, and steady serving to keep the 24-year-old qualifier under pressure from start to finish.
Chwalinska fought hard and showed flashes of the form that carried her to the final, but Andreeva’s consistency proved too much. The Russian closed out the victory in straight sets, sparking celebrations on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Maja Chwalinska arrived in Paris ranked around 114 and came through qualifying. She won nine straight matches to become the first woman to reach a Roland Garros final from the qualifying draw. Along the way, she overcame personal challenges.
While the title slipped away, Chwalinska’s story turned her into one of the most popular figures of the tournament and gave fans a memorable underdog narrative.
Mirra Andreeva reached the final by beating 15th seed Marta Kostyuk 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals. She has shown strong clay-court form in recent years, with previous deep runs at Roland Garros including quarterfinal and semifinal appearances.
This victory marks a major breakthrough. At 19, she joins an exclusive group of young players who have lifted a major trophy early in their careers. The win also highlights her rapid rise and growing confidence on the biggest stages.
Andreeva’s triumph signals the continued emergence of the next generation in women’s tennis. Her ability to stay focused under pressure and perform when it matters most suggests she could become a regular contender at Grand Slams for years to come.
For now, the focus stays on this special moment in Paris. Mirra Andreeva has delivered on her huge potential and written her name into French Open history as one of its youngest champions.