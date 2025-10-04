Mitch Marsh posts his 1st T20 century as Australia wins the Chappell-Hadlee series

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — Mitch Marsh posted his first Twenty20 century in his 73rd innings, carrying Australia past New Zealand in a three-wicket win that clinched the Chappell-Hadlee series 2-0 on Saturday.

The Australian captain reached a century from 50 balls and held together an innings that faltered dramatically in the middle overs to see his team surpass New Zealand's total of 156-9 with two overs to spare.

Marsh carried his bat through the Australian innings and was 103 not out as the visitors finished with 160-7. He produced more than 60% of the Australian total: only two other batters reached double figures.

Marsh also was the key to Australia's six-wicket win the first match of the series on Wednesday, making 85 from 43 balls. The second match on Friday was abandoned because of rain.

“We were under a bit of pressure at the end, but it's nice to win an away series in New Zealand,” Marsh said. "I had a bit of luck. I guess when you're going like that it's important to keep going.”

Earlier, opener Tim Seifert top-scored with 48 from 35 balls in a New Zealand innings that proceeded in fits and starts against a demanding Australian pace attack.

Australia won a toss delayed by 15 minutes because of rain and happily bowled first on a pitch at Bay Oval that had been covered for most of the past two days in wet weather.

The ball bounced, seamed and swung and the New Zealand batters were unable to establish regular partnerships. New Zealand's score was the lowest by a team batting first in a T20 international at Bay Oval.

Apart from Seifert, captain Michael Bracewell made 26 and Jimmy Neesham 25 in a New Zealand innings that barely survived the full 20 overs.

Marsh used his bowlers well, allowing Josh Hazlewood to bowl his four overs consecutively at the start of the innings as he continued to trouble the New Zealand batters. Hazlewood took 2-26, Xavier Bartlett 2-25 and Sean Abbott 3-25. Among the slower bowlers, Marcus Stoinis' first over was a wicket maiden.

The New Zealand bowlers took time to settle on an effective length at the start of the Australian innings, especially against Marsh who was able to pick up full deliveries and send them down the ground for six or take advantage of shorter balls.

Marsh hit two fours and a six from the third over, bowled by Matt Henry, hit a six from the first ball of Ben Sears' first over and went on to take 21 runs from that over, the sixth of the innings.

Australia was 62-1 after the six-over power play where New Zealand had been 46-3. New Zealand also lost three wickets in the first power play in the opening match of the series.

Marsh reached his half-century from 21 balls, with consecutive sixes from the bowling of Ish Sodhi. He also his back-to-back sixes to reach his half-century on Wednesday.

New Zealand fought back through the middle of the Australian innings. Neesham had four wickets for six runs and one point and Mark Chapman took two superb outfield catches to dismiss Alex Carey and Stoinis.