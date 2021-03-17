Mobile Premier League's campaign urges users to participate in esports

“Esports witnessed exponential growth in 2020. With esports being included as a medal sport by the Olympic Council of Asia, I believe that India will see a rise in many successful esports athletes. Not just this, we hope to soon see some “Made in India" games being played at International sports events like the Asian Games. The aim of this campaign is to unleash the power of esports and bring it on par with physical sports," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}