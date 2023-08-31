Modi meets grandmaster Praggnanandhaa, says India’s youth can conquer any domain

India’s youth can conquer any domain, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday after meeting18-year-old chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa and congratulating him on his brilliant performance at the International Chess Federation (FIDE). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On social media platform X, Modi said that Praggnanandhaa personify passion and perseverance.

The prime minister said, "Had very special visitors at 7, LKM today. Delighted to meet you,@rpragchess along with your family. You personify passion and perseverance. Your example shows how India's youth can conquer any domain. Proud of you!"

Praggnanandhaa along with his parents visited the residence of the prime minister on Thursday.

Praggnanandhaa thanked PM Modi for encouraging him and his parents.

“It was a great honour to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi at his residence! Thank you sir for all the words of encouragement to me and my parents," Praggnanandhaa wrote on X.

On August 24, India's grandmaster Praggnanandhaa was defeated by World No 1 Magnus Carlsen at the International Chess Federation World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Norwegian chess grandmaster won the first game of the Rapid Chess tie-breaker with black pieces and managed to hold on for a draw in the second game with white pieces.

Earlier, Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen drew both their games of Classical Chess.

Praggnanandhaa had to settle for the position of runner-up of the 2023 FIDE World Cup but he will draw hope from the fact that he has qualified for the FIDE Candidates tournament.

The 2024 Candidates Tournament will be an eight-player chess tournament scheduled to be held from 2 April to 25 April 2024 in Toronto, Canada. The winner of the tournament will become the challenger for the 2024 World Chess Championship match.

Praggnanandhaa had an excellent tournament where he defeated World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura in a tie-breaker while reaching the final defeating World No 3 Fabiano Caruana.