Modrzewski throws 6 TD passes in college debut and South Dakota beats Central Connecticut 59-20

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Austyn Modrzewski set the South Dakota single-game record with six touchdown passes in his first college game and the Coyotes rolled past Central Connecticut 59-20 on Saturday in the season-opener for both teams.

Modrzewski, a redshirt freshman, completed 16 of 20 passes for 304 yards and carried twice for 81 yards, which included another touchdown.

It was Matt Vitzthum's first game as coach of the Coyotes, who are ranked No. 12 in FCS.

South Dakota's Charles Pierre Jr., a Walter Payton Award candidate, returned from an injury that sidelined him for all but the first two games of last season. The senior running back gained 77 yards on 10 carries. Keyondray Jones-Logan caught two passes for 103 yards with one touchdown.

After going three-and-out on their first offensive possession, the Coyotes scored touchdowns on their next eight. Six of them came in the first half, leading to a 42-10 halftime advantage. The onslaught included Modrzewski's 68-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter that was followed by his 61-yard touchdown pass to Jones-Logan on the second play of the Coyotes' next drive.

The streak of touchdowns ended in the fourth quarter when South Dakota reached the 12-yard line before Bohdie Ing kicked a 30-yard field goal.

Connor Kenyon completed 9 of 18 passes for 81 yards with a touchdown for the Blue Devils.

Two-time defending NEC champion Central Connecticut is the conference coaches' choice again this season, the Blue Devils' fourth under coach Adam Lechtenberg.

South Dakota: at Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Central Connecticut: at Toledo on Sept. 12.