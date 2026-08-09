Mohammed Siraj hits four sixes to seal India’s warm-up win over Sri Lanka XI | Watch video

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj turned an ordinary warm-up finish into something special on Sunday (August 9). The Hyderabad pacer smashed four sixes, three of them in a row in the final over, as India chased down 207 to beat Sri Lanka Cricket XI by six wickets in the three-day practice match in Colombo.

The visitors finished on 214/4 in 45 overs at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground. Siraj walked away unbeaten on 32 off just 15 balls. His late blast gave India a confidence-boosting result before the first Test against Sri Lanka, which begins on August 15 in Galle.

India chase 207 after competitive declarations Sri Lanka Cricket XI had declared their second innings at 200/6, setting India a target of 207. Earlier in the match, the hosts posted 363/8 declared. India replied with 357/6 declared, led by Devdutt Padikkal’s unbeaten 142. The warm-up nature of the game meant several batters retired after getting useful time in the middle.

In the chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal made a quick 61 and captain Shubman Gill, returning after a finger injury, scored a solid 44. The pair put on a strong opening stand. Rishabh Pant and others spent time at the crease before retiring. By the time the final overs arrived, India still needed runs, and the game looked set for a quiet close.

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Mohammed Siraj turns finisher in dramatic last over India needed 16 runs when the last over began. Mohammed Siraj was on strike with Saransh Jain at the other end. Off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha bowled the over.

The first ball landed full on middle stump. Siraj cleared his front leg and thumped it over deep mid-wicket for six. The next delivery was fuller and outside off. He drove it straight down the ground for another maximum. The third ball was full and straight again. Siraj connected cleanly once more and sent it sailing over the ropes.

Three consecutive sixes had taken India past the target with three balls still left. In the previous over, Siraj had already hit Sonal Dinusha for a six down the ground. That made it four big hits in total.

Even though the match was effectively over, both sides continued for a short while. Siraj added a four (an inside edge that raced to fine leg) and a single to remain not out. His teammates and the coaching staff were seen smiling widely after the unexpected power display.

Why this cameo matters Siraj is usually India’s number 11. He has worked hard on his batting over the past few seasons, and this knock showed he can now contribute useful runs against spin late in the order. In Test cricket, such lower-order hitting can prove valuable on turning tracks in Sri Lanka.

The warm-up gave India useful practice with both bat and ball. Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, along with Ravindra Jadeja and Gurnoor Brar, shared the wickets in the second innings. For the hosts, Nishan Madushka top-scored with 63 in the second dig.