Moment that made me would be my injuries: England speedster Archer

London [UK], October 3 (ANI): England tearaway Jofra Archer believes the moment that "made him" is the injury struggles that plagued him for three years and described the 2019 ODI World Cup triumph as the memory that will stay with him for a "long time".

Archer burst onto the international scene with his blistering pace in 2019. He unsettled the opposition batters before injuries struck him regularly in 2021. During his four-year battle with injury, the incumbent fast bowling spearhead made occasional appearances but couldn't bear the workload and demands of red-ball cricket.

During the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy earlier this year, Archer returned to the Test fold after four years of absence in the Third Test at Lord's in the inaugural edition of the tournament against India. Since going missing from red-ball action in 2021, the 30-year-old endured a period during which injuries constantly plagued him, especially a recurring stress fracture in his right elbow.

"The moment that made me would be my injuries. In 2021, I had an injury in my back and elbow. Last year was the first time I have been back out injury-free. So I guess it is now pretty much about trying to pick up where I left off," Archer said as quoted from Sky Sports.

During his debut year in 2019, Archer was included in England's ODI World Cup-winning campaign and carried the attack, scything 20 wickets in 11 innings. In the final against New Zealand at Lord's, Archer was tasked with defending 16 runs in the final over; he held his nerves and ensured England's World Cup hiatus ended with a maiden title in front of the home crowd.

"Another sporting event that sticks with me probably would be the 2019 50 Over World Cup. It was my first-ever tournament with England we were lucky enough to go to the finals. I was trusted with the last over to pretty much determine if we won or not. Luckily, it went my way. It is a memory that will stay with me for a long time," he added.

Archer has been named in England's squad for the first Test in the Ashes against Australia, scheduled to begin in Perth on November 21. He is expected to bowl in tandem alongside Mark Wood and Brydon Carse during the rivalry series opener.