Montero, Keith lead Tigers over slumping Rockies 11-1 to sweep doubleheader

DENVER (AP) — Keider Montero pitched eight strong innings, Colt Keith homered, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Colorado Rockies 11-1 in the second game on Thursday to sweep their doubleheader.

Spencer Torkelson had three hits and Brewer Hicklen singled in the third for his first career hit for Detroit. The Tigers won the first game 10-2 and finished 7-3 on their 10-game road trip.

Montero (1-1) allowed a run and five hits to earn his first victory since Sept. 15, 2024. Two of Montero’s seven career wins have come against the Rockies. He blanked them on Sept. 10, 2024, for his only complete game and has a 0.53 ERA against them.

Colorado has lost six in a row and is a major league-worst 6-31.

The Tigers trailed 1-0 but rallied in the third against Tanner Gordon (0-1), who was making his first start of the season.

With bases loaded and no outs, Kerry Carpenter hit a grounder to Ryan McMahon at third base. The ball went through the webbing of McMahon’s glove for a base hit, and Gleyber Torres followed with his three-run double.

Torkelson doubled and Jace Jung singled to drive in two more and make it a six-run inning.

Keith homered off Tyler Kinley in the seventh, his fourth of the season.

The Rockies had bases loaded and one out in the third when Michael Toglia topped a ball right in front of the plate. Catcher Dillon Dingler picked it up, stepped on home and threw to first to complete the inning-ending double play.

Trey Sweeney went 12 for 17 in the last four games of the road trip to raise his average 63 points to .269.

Tigers RHP Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.21) will open a three-game series against Texas on Friday night. Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela (1-5, 5.50) opens a three-game series against San Diego.