Montez Sweat suspension: NFL bans Chicago Bears DE for two games; all you need to know

Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears defensive end, has been suspended for the next two games without pay after violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy, the league announced on Tuesday. The NFL provided no additional details about the specific substance involved or the circumstances surrounding the violation.

The suspension removes one of the Bears’ primary edge rushers from the line-up at a time when the defense is still trying to establish consistent pressure. Sweat, who joined Chicago from the Washington Commanders in the fall of 2023, has been a regular contributor on the defensive line since his arrival. His absence leaves the Bears without a key piece of their pass rush for the immediate schedule.

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Which games will Montez Sweat miss? Montez Sweat will sit out Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons and the following Thursday night matchup against the New England Patriots. He will be eligible for reinstatement on Friday, October 23, after the Patriots contest. The Chicago Bears’ next game after that is against the Seattle Seahawks, so Sweat is expected to be available for that contest if he is cleared and returned to the active roster.

These are the only two games covered by the suspension. Notably, the punishment is for a performance-enhancing substances violation; the NFL placed Sweat on the reserve/suspended list for the duration, meaning he does not count against the active roster while serving the ban.

How the suspension impacts the Chicago Bears defense Losing Montez Sweat for two consecutive weeks forces the Chicago Bears to reshuffle their defensive line. The team acquired the former first-round pick from Washington in late October 2023 and later signed him to a substantial contract extension. Since the trade, Sweat has been one of the more consistent pieces in a unit that has often struggled to generate sacks and pressures. His absence means Chicago must rely more heavily on the remaining edge rushers and interior linemen to fill the production gap against both Atlanta and New England.

The short turnaround between the Falcons game and the Thursday night Patriots contest makes the timing especially difficult. Defensive coordinators typically prefer continuity when facing different offensive schemes in back-to-back weeks, and the Bears will now have to do so without their regular starting defensive end.

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Background on the violation and next steps The NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy covers a wide range of banned compounds, and the league does not publicly identify the specific substance in most cases unless further disciplinary action or legal issues arise. In this instance, the announcement simply confirmed the two-game suspension without pay.