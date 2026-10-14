Montez Sweat suspension: NFL bans Chicago Bears DE for two games; all you need to know

Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears defensive end, has been suspended for the next two games without pay after violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy, the league announced on Tuesday. The NFL provided no additional details about the specific substance involved or the circumstances surrounding the violation.

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The suspension removes one of the Bears’ primary edge rushers from the line-up at a time when the defense is still trying to establish consistent pressure. Sweat, who joined Chicago from the Washington Commanders in the fall of 2023, has been a regular contributor on the defensive line since his arrival. His absence leaves the Bears without a key piece of their pass rush for the immediate schedule.

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Which games will Montez Sweat miss? Montez Sweat will sit out Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons and the following Thursday night matchup against the New England Patriots. He will be eligible for reinstatement on Friday, October 23, after the Patriots contest. The Chicago Bears’ next game after that is against the Seattle Seahawks, so Sweat is expected to be available for that contest if he is cleared and returned to the active roster.

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These are the only two games covered by the suspension. Notably, the punishment is for a performance-enhancing substances violation; the NFL placed Sweat on the reserve/suspended list for the duration, meaning he does not count against the active roster while serving the ban.

How the suspension impacts the Chicago Bears defense Losing Montez Sweat for two consecutive weeks forces the Chicago Bears to reshuffle their defensive line. The team acquired the former first-round pick from Washington in late October 2023 and later signed him to a substantial contract extension. Since the trade, Sweat has been one of the more consistent pieces in a unit that has often struggled to generate sacks and pressures. His absence means Chicago must rely more heavily on the remaining edge rushers and interior linemen to fill the production gap against both Atlanta and New England.

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The short turnaround between the Falcons game and the Thursday night Patriots contest makes the timing especially difficult. Defensive coordinators typically prefer continuity when facing different offensive schemes in back-to-back weeks, and the Bears will now have to do so without their regular starting defensive end.

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Background on the violation and next steps The NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy covers a wide range of banned compounds, and the league does not publicly identify the specific substance in most cases unless further disciplinary action or legal issues arise. In this instance, the announcement simply confirmed the two-game suspension without pay.

Once the two games are served, Sweat can apply for reinstatement. Provided he meets any additional requirements set by the league, he should be available for the Seahawks game and the remainder of the season.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.