'More medals are yet to come': Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh believes India is on track to meet its Asiad target

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh expressed confidence in India's Asian Games campaign, saying more medals, including from wrestling, are still to come as the country looks to achieve its targeted tally.

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"More medals are yet to come, medals from wrestling as well. India is on track to meet its target. Nations across the globe are striving for success… We are gradually moving forward and will certainly achieve the target we have set for ourselves," Brij Bhushan told ANI.

India made a strong start to the penultimate day of the Asian Games on Saturday, with 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod creating history by winning gold in the women's individual recurve archery event.

Kumkum defeated South Korea's Oh Yejin in a dramatic shoot-off after the final was tied 5-5, becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual recurve medal at the Asian Games.

Her gold came a day after she helped India secure its maiden Asian Games gold in the women's recurve team event alongside Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma. She also won silver in the mixed recurve team event with Dhiraj Bommadevara.

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India entered Day 14 on the back of a six-gold haul on Friday, which lifted the country to fifth place in the medal standings with 76 medals, including 16 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze.

The women's hockey team defeated defending champions China 1-0 on Friday to win India's first Asian Games gold in the sport since 1982 and also secure direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Indian boxing also enjoyed a highly successful campaign, with Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal winning gold medals. Their victories took India's boxing gold tally at the Games to three, while Priya Ghanghas, Kapil Pokhariya and Narender Berwal added bronze medals.

Wrestler Sujeet Kalkal also produced a remarkable comeback to win gold in the men's 65kg freestyle category, overcoming a 2-9 deficit against Tajikistan's Abdulmazhid Kudiev to seal a 10-9 victory in the final.

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More wrestling medals remain in sight on Day 14, with Sagar Jaglan, Aman Sehrawat, Deepak Punia, Antim Panghal and Manisha Bhanwala among the Indian wrestlers in action.

India will also bid for gold in men's cricket, with the team set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in the final, while the men's hockey team will take on Malaysia in the gold medal match.

Recurve archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan will also be looking to add to India's medal tally in the individual events as the Games enter their final stages. (ANI)