‘Motherhood is celebrated’: Delhi HC pulls up WFI in Vinesh Phogat eligibility row

The Delhi High Court on Friday criticised the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for declaring celebrated wrestler Vinesh Phogat “ineligible” to compete in domestic events and directed the Centre to set up an expert panel to assess her case.

“Ask the experts to evaluate her chances.. Ensure that she participates,” the court orally said.

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A bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that the federation’s departure from its earlier practice of allowing reputed athletes to compete “speaks volumes”. The court also asked the Centre to ensure that Phogat, who is attempting a comeback after maternity leave, is permitted to participate in the upcoming Asian Games selection trials.

The bench stressed that motherhood is celebrated in the country and remarked that the federation should not act with “vengeance”.

The court further directed the Centre to form an expert panel to evaluate Phogat, after government counsel informed the bench that the Sports Authority of India's framework allows relaxation of eligibility norms under certain circumstances.

The observations were made while the court was hearing Phogat’s appeal against a single-judge order passed on 18 May, which denied her immediate relief regarding her participation in the Asian Games selection trials scheduled for May 30 and 31, despite the WFI declaring her ineligible.

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Appearing for Phogat, senior counsel argued that the show-cause notice issued to her on 9 May, a day before her participation in a domestic tournament in Gonda, indicated attempts to force her out of competition.

The court also expressed displeasure over the language used in the notice, which referred to Phogat’s disqualification from the 2024 Summer Olympics as a “national shame”.

The bench questioned why it should not infer that the WFI had altered the selection criteria specifically to target her.

“She became a mother in July 2025. We are in May. She is a wrestler of international repute. Why can't it be presumed that you changed it (selection criteria) for her. Whatever may be the feud or dispute, why should the cause of sports suffer? Motherhood is celebrated in the country, should it come to the detriment of a person?” the court orally remarked.

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"The change in circular says all. Don't conduct yourself like this. This is not in the best interest of sports. Deviation from the earlier circular speaks volumes," it added.

Also Read | Babita Phogat wanted to replace Brij Bhushan as WFI chief, claims Sakshi Malik

The WFI had barred Phogat from competing in domestic events until 26 June 2026, citing a mandatory six-month notice period applicable to athletes returning from retirement under anti-doping regulations.

Despite the restriction, Phogat participated in the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda.

Phogat was also among the wrestlers who led protests in 2023 against alleged sexual harassment by former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

In August 2024, Phogat was disqualified from the women’s 50kg wrestling final at the Paris Olympics after she was found to be 100 grams overweight during the morning weigh-in.

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