MotoGP Bharat is being held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22 to September 24. The three-day extravaganza is one of the biggest racing events to be held in India since hosting three Formula 1 races between 2011 to 2013.

The track, which hosted Formula 1 races from 2011 to 2013, has been modified to suit the requirements of two-wheel racing. The modification includes extension of the gravel traps around the track to make it safer for riders in case they go off it. Air fences and foam barriers have also been installed to ensure riders' safety.

The Formula 1 track layout had 16 turns at the BIC but the one for MotoGP will have 13. The track has one of the longest straights on the calendar, thus increasing the possibility of riders touching the record speed of 370 kmph.

Moto GP schedule for September 23:

09:10-09:40 – Practice 3

09:55-10:25 – Practice 3

10:40-11:10 – Free Practice 2

11:20-11:35 – Qualifying 1

11:45-12:00 -Qualifying 2

13:20-13:35 – Qualifying 1

13:45-14:00 – Qualifying 2

14:15-14:30 – Qualifying 1

14:40-14:55 – Qualifying 2

15:30-16:15 – Tissot Sprint

Where to livestream MotoGP Bharat 2023?

The Moto GP Bharat event can be live-streamed on the JioCinema app while the event will also be broadcast live on the Sports 18.

Traffic advisory in Noida:

Gautam Buddh Nagar police issued a revised traffic advisory today, September 22, concerning the movement of goods carriers on expressways in Noida and Greater Noida, with these restrictions in place until September 25, according to an official statement, reported PTI.

Goods carriers will not be allowed to enter from 6 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 10 pm from Friday to Monday, according to revised advisory. However, vehicles transporting essential items like milk, vegetables and medicines are exempt from these restrictions.

Traffic police has also advised commuters to use mapping apps such as Mappls Map, My India, or Google Maps or contact the police helpline at 9971009001 for any queries or assistance during this period.

