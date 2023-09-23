MotoGP Bharat 2023: Check out the latest traffic advisory for today

MotoGP, the popular two-wheeler racing event, is being held at Noida's Buddh International Circuit between September 22-September 24. The practice sessions started on Friday while the qualifying and sprint race will take place today and the main race will be conducted on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In view of the popular event being conducted in the city, Noida Traffic Police has imposed some restrictions on traffic movement. Here's what you should know about the latest traffic advisory.

Noida Police Traffic Advisory for September 23: Noida Police has now amended its earlier advisory banning the movement of goods carriers on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway. The latest advisory now only imposes restrictions on entry of goods carriers between 6 am to 12pm and 3pm to 10 pm between Friday-Monday. Moreover, vehicles transporting essential items like milk, vegetables and medicines are exempt from these restrictions.

"The no-entry order issued earlier has been amended for the purpose of Trade Show-2023 from September 21 to 25 and MotoGP event from September 22 to 24. Now, from September 22 to 25, the no entry (order) would be enforced from 6 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 10 pm," Noida Traffic Police noted on Friday. The order applies to heavy, medium and light categories of goods carriers.

The Noida Police has also warned that any violation of the recent order will be subject to punishment under Section 32 of the Police Act 1861.

Traffic Police advises using Google Maps: Traffic police has advised commuters to use mapping apps such as Mappls Map, My India, or Google Maps or contact the police helpline at 9971009001 for any queries or assistance during this period.

