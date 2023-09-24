Italian Grand Prix motorcycle racer Marco Bezzecchi on 23 September took victory from pole position at the Buddh International Circuit in Noida and emerged as the winner for maiden Indian GP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spain's Jorge Martin finished second and France's Fabio Quartararo became the third to cross the finish line. The race winning trophy presented by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Representing the Mooney VR46 Racing team, Bezzecchi completed the race in 36 minutes, 59 seconds and 15 microseconds. While the gap between him and Martin -- representing Prime Pramac Racing -- was 8.649 seconds. Quartararo's -- representing Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGp -- gap was 8.855 seconds to Bezzecchi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fourth position was taken by South Africa's Brad Binder, who represented Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. While Spain's Joan Mir of Spain finish 5th as he represented Repsol Honda Team.

After the two warm ups, from 11:10 am to 11:20 am (IST) and the final Race began at 3:30 pm (IST). However, the Indian GP main race's distance in at the BIC in Noida was reduced to 21 laps from 34 to ease stress on the riders and maintain tyre life.

This year, apart from the MotoGP main race, the IndianOil Grand Prix of India weekend will also include races from Moto2 and Moto3. Hence, the total number of teams that will be seen in action from Friday to Sunday will be 41.

Here's a split of the number of teams in each of the MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 races.

MotoGP: 11 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moto2: 16

Moto3: 14

