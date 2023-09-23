MotoGP Bharat 2023 to be shortened due to ‘hot and humid’ conditions. Details here1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 12:52 PM IST
MotoGP India inaugural edition race shortened by three laps due to hot and humid conditions at the venue. This is the first time India is hosting a motor racing event of this magnitude since the 2013 Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix.
The inaugural edition of MotoGP India will be shortened after riders asked the organizers to shorten the race distances in the wake of ‘hot and humid conditions’ at the venue in Greater Noida. Organizers have decided to trim one lap from Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races whereas the MotoGP Grand Prix race will be reduced by three laps.