MotoGP India inaugural edition race shortened by three laps due to hot and humid conditions at the venue. This is the first time India is hosting a motor racing event of this magnitude since the 2013 Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix.

The inaugural edition of MotoGP India will be shortened after riders asked the organizers to shorten the race distances in the wake of 'hot and humid conditions' at the venue in Greater Noida. Organizers have decided to trim one lap from Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races whereas the MotoGP Grand Prix race will be reduced by three laps.

MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix 2023 is being conducted at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22 -24. This is the first time India is hosting a motor racing event of this magnitude since the 2013 Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix which was dropped from the calendar owing to financial, taxation and bureaucratic issues.

The Grand Prix of India features 82 riders from 41 teams vying for top honours in MotoGP, Moto 2 and Moto 3 over the course of three days.

A MotoGP statement informing about the shortening of laps said, “The inaugural IndianOil Grand Prix of India is now well underway and has already set the scene for some incredible competition this weekend, with just 0.008s deciding the fastest rider on Friday."

"Now, after gaining a first full day of experience in the hot and humid conditions – both of which are forecast to continue – riders have asked for race distances to be adjusted." the statement

“Following their feedback and that of official tyre suppliers, one lap will therefore be taken off the Tissot Sprint, Moto2™ and Moto3™ races, and the MotoGP™ Grand Prix race will be shortened by three laps." MotoGP further noted.

What did racers say about conditions in Buddh International Circuit: Defending Champion Francesco Bagnai after witnessing the ‘very demanding’ conditions during two practice sessions on Friday told MotoGP Website, "I've never felt heat like this…I thought Malaysia and Thailand were hot but here you feel like you're burning in some parts of the track."

Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez was quoted as saying by news agency AFP, "It's horrible. Sorry, but it's horrible. You cannot imagine on the bike…But anyway, I think we are very professional and we have to not think of that and try to do our maximum."

