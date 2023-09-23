MotoGP Bharat 2023: When and where to watch MotoGP in India, ticket details and more1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 08:49 AM IST
MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix 2023 at Buddh International Circuit from Sept 22-24, featuring 82 riders from 41 teams.
MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix 2023 is being conducted at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22 -24. The Grand Prix of India features 82 riders from 41 teams vying for top honours in MotoGP, Moto 2 and Moto 3 over the course of three days.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message