MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix 2023 is being conducted at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22 -24. The Grand Prix of India features 82 riders from 41 teams vying for top honours in MotoGP, Moto 2 and Moto 3 over the course of three days.

MotoGP apologizes for showing distorted map of India ahead of inauguration of Bharat 2023 round

This is the first time India is hosting a motor racing event of this magnitude since the 2013 Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix which was dropped from the calendar owing to financial, taxation and bureaucratic issues, reported PTI. Moreover, the Uttar Pradesh government have thrown their weight behind the event which is essential for the long-term future of the race in a country with the world's largest two-wheeler market.

The track, which hosted Formula 1 races from 2011 to 2013, has been modified to suit the requirements of two-wheel racing. The modification includes an extension of the gravel traps around the track to make it safer for riders in case they go off it. Air fences and foam barriers have also been installed to ensure riders' safety.

Where to watch MotoGP in India?

The MotoGP Bharat 2023 event can be live-streamed via the JioCinema app and website. Moreover, the event will also be broadcast on the Sports 18 channel.

How to buy tickets for MotoGP Bharat 2023?

Over 1 lakh people are expected to attend the popular motor racing event over the course of three days. The tickets for MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix begin from ₹800, going all the way up to ₹1,800 and can be purchased via the BookMyShow app or website.

