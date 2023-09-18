The Buddh International Circuit (BIC) racetrack in Greater Noida has got the all-clear from the international motorsports body for two-wheelers, FIM, to host the country's first MotoGP race -- the Grand Prix of India -- on 24 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 13th leg of the prestigious MotoGP event will be the next big motorsports event to be organised at BIC after the three Formula 1 races held at the venue between 2011 and 2013.

All the safety bikes and cars have arrived at the Buddh International Circuit ahead of MotoGP Bharat.

According to the media reports, a total of three safety cars, including a BMW M5CS will be present at the venue during the races. The rest of the safety cars- BMW M2 (G87) and BMW M3 touring will land at the venue on 24 September.

Rohit Sharma, the chief marketing officer (CMO) of FairStreet Sports (MotoGP Bharat), the organisers of the event said that homologation, resurfacing, crash zones, grid zones, gravel, everything is done. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About 3,000 'race management crew' would be working to make the event a success.

He added that more than ₹120 crore had been spent so far with a "significant amount coming from the government". Sharma also said that ₹800 tickets had been sold out.

" ₹800 slots are sold out, the ₹2500 slot is (also) mostly sold out. The corporate box at ₹1.8 lakh is committed by corporates mostly and the ₹5,000 and ₹20,000 (tickets), it usually happens in the last 10-odd days," added Sharma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some of the biggest names from the racing world including Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team, Marco Bezzecchi of Mooney, Brad Binder and Jack Miller of Red Bull KTM, Jorge Martin of Prima among others, will participate in MotoGPTM Bharat to be held on September 22-24, 2023.

About Buddh International Circuit Designed by Hermann Tilke, Buddh International Circuit is located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh region. It is a Formula 1 motor racing circuit. BIC has hosted all three editions of the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix (from 2011 to 2013), and the circuit is scheduled to debut in the MotoGP starting in 2023.

MotoGP Bharat date and timings On Day 1 (22 September 22) the sporting event will begin at the BIC from 4 pm to 5:10 pm (IST). On 23 September, 1st qualifying round will be held between (11:20 am to 11:35 am) and 2nd qualifying round will be held from (11:45 am to 12 pm). On 24 September, Sunday, the race will begin from 3:30 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}