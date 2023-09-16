MotoGP Bharat set to host IndianOil Grand Prix: Check date, tickets, livestreaming details here2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 03:25 PM IST
This will be the first time Moto E (electric race) is organisation a Grand Prix outside Europe and MotoGP Bharat will raise the curtains for Asia region
MotoGP Bharat is set to host the IndianOil Grand Prix of India at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. The announcement comes as MotoGP Bharat announced IndianOil as its title sponsor for the top-tier international Bike riders event. This will be the first time Moto E (electric race) is organising a Grand Prix outside Europe and MotoGP Bharat will raise the curtains for Asia region.