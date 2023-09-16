MotoGP Bharat is set to host the IndianOil Grand Prix of India at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. The announcement comes as MotoGP Bharat announced IndianOil as its title sponsor for the top-tier international Bike riders event. This will be the first time Moto E (electric race) is organising a Grand Prix outside Europe and MotoGP Bharat will raise the curtains for Asia region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are thrilled to welcome IndianOil as our title sponsor for MotoGP Bharat. As we gear up for the country's biggest racing event, this association with one of India's energy giants adds a new layer of excitement to it," Pushkar Nath Srivastava, founder and chief operating officer of FairStreet Sports said.

IndianOil Grand Prix: Date, tickets and live streaming details IndianOil Grand Prix of India is scheduled to take place at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from 22 to 24 September. The schedule of the Grand Prix is as follows:

22 September (Friday) Practice 1: 4:00 Pm to 5:10 pm IST

23 September (Saturday) Practice 2: 10:40 Am to 11:10 Am IST

Qualifying 1: 11:20 Am to 11:35 Am IST

Qualifying 2: 11:45 Am to 12:00 pm IST

Tissot Sprint: 3:30 pm IST

24 September, (Sunday) Warm-up: 11:10 am to 11:20 am IST

Race: 3:30 pm IST

BookMyShow is the official ticketing partner of MotoGP Bharat for the event and people can book IndianOil Grand Prix tickets from its official website. The price of the tickets range from ₹800 to ₹1,80,000.

As per the official release, the IndianOil Grand Prix will be broadcast on Sports 18 and JioCinema is the livestreaming partner for the event. It added that the broadcast will reach 450 million homes in 195 countries with the help of 90 broadcast network companies across the globe.

About the track The fast-flowing track includes 13 challenging turns (8 right and 5 left). This year, Brad Binder of Red Bull KTM set the high-speed record at 366.1 Km/hr. India hopes to reach somewhere around 370 Km/hr, thanks to the long back straight, measuring 1006 meters. This straight stretch is divided into two parts – the first segment is downhill, which will allow the riders to achieve maximum acceleration, while the latter part, which is uphill, will enable them to brake late and maintain top speed.