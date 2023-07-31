Sports
MotoGP Bharat to flag off with an investment of ₹250 crore
SummaryFairStreet Sports has raised $10 million (about ₹82 crore) from institutional investors towards and has put in the remaining amount organically
FairStreet Sports Pvt. Ltd, the organizer of the MotoGP Bharat race, has committed Rs250 crore for the premier Grand Prix motorcycle racing event set to be held in Greater Noida.
