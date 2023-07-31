MotoGP Bharat to flag off with an investment of 250 crore

It is important to note that typically Dorna as a business sells its rights directly in the countries that it is present in (about 17). But in India, it has refrained from doing so and has come through the local partner. This could be because of trouble in the past for a previous big-ticket organizer. The Indian Grand Prix of F1, which was held at the same venue between 2011 and 2013 at an approximate cost of $400 million at the time, ran into serious trouble with the local tax authorities as the government of Uttar Pradesh argued that F1 was not a sport but entertainment, and that it must be taxed in the same way.