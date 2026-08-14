Mount Carmel football placed on IHSA probation as coach Jordan Lynch suspended; check details

Mount Carmel’s powerhouse football program faced early-season discipline after the Illinois High School Association handed down penalties for a practice rules violation. Head coach Jordan Lynch has been suspended, and the Caravan will operate under probation for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

The sanctions stem from an incident captured on social media earlier this month. Practice in Illinois officially began on August 5. Under IHSA guidelines, teams are not permitted to use full pads until the sixth day of practice. On August 8, a reporter shared a photo showing Mount Carmel athletes working out in what appeared to be full gear. An Antioch assistant coach, Thor Patrick Swanson, later posted a screenshot of that image, drawing wider attention.

Self-report and IHSA response Mount Carmel’s coaching staff and administration responded quickly. The school self-reported the violation to the IHSA on August 12 and submitted both a corrective action plan and self-imposed sanctions. The association accepted those measures.

As a result, Jordan Lynch will miss practices on August 17 and 18. The program itself has been placed on probation through the end of the season. IHSA executive director Craig Anderson addressed the decision directly.

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“This policy exists to protect high school football athletes across Illinois while ensuring a competitive playing field for all of our teams,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson told the Sun-Times. “To their credit, the Mt. Carmel coaches and administration recognized the violation, took responsibility, and acted quickly to address it. The sanctions imposed are consistent with the consequences applied in previous instances involving violations of this policy.”

Jordan Lynch’s strong track record Jordan Lynch enters his ninth season as head coach at his alma mater. A former Caravan standout who graduated in 2009, he later became a Heisman Trophy finalist while starring at Northern Illinois. His career record at Mount Carmel stands at an impressive 89-12, and he has guided the program to four consecutive IHSA state championships.

The current roster continues to draw national attention. Mount Carmel sits at No. 1 in the state according to the Rivals Composite Rankings and checks in at No. 17 nationally for the 2026 season. Expectations remain sky-high despite the early discipline.

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Season opener looms large The Caravan will open the year on August 22 against East St. Louis, ranked No. 2 in Illinois by Rivals. The game is scheduled for Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal. Both programs are expected to contend for state hardware, making the early matchup one of the most anticipated high school contests of the year.