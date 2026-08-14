Mount Carmel football placed on IHSA probation as coach Jordan Lynch suspended; check details

Mount Carmel’s powerhouse football program faced early-season discipline after the Illinois High School Association handed down penalties for a practice rules violation. Head coach Jordan Lynch has been suspended, and the Caravan will operate under probation for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

Advertisement

The sanctions stem from an incident captured on social media earlier this month. Practice in Illinois officially began on August 5. Under IHSA guidelines, teams are not permitted to use full pads until the sixth day of practice. On August 8, a reporter shared a photo showing Mount Carmel athletes working out in what appeared to be full gear. An Antioch assistant coach, Thor Patrick Swanson, later posted a screenshot of that image, drawing wider attention.

Self-report and IHSA response Mount Carmel’s coaching staff and administration responded quickly. The school self-reported the violation to the IHSA on August 12 and submitted both a corrective action plan and self-imposed sanctions. The association accepted those measures.

As a result, Jordan Lynch will miss practices on August 17 and 18. The program itself has been placed on probation through the end of the season. IHSA executive director Craig Anderson addressed the decision directly.

Advertisement

Also Read | Benjamin Brahmer linked to Penn State in 2026 college football transfer portal

“This policy exists to protect high school football athletes across Illinois while ensuring a competitive playing field for all of our teams,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson told the Sun-Times. “To their credit, the Mt. Carmel coaches and administration recognized the violation, took responsibility, and acted quickly to address it. The sanctions imposed are consistent with the consequences applied in previous instances involving violations of this policy.”

Jordan Lynch’s strong track record Jordan Lynch enters his ninth season as head coach at his alma mater. A former Caravan standout who graduated in 2009, he later became a Heisman Trophy finalist while starring at Northern Illinois. His career record at Mount Carmel stands at an impressive 89-12, and he has guided the program to four consecutive IHSA state championships.

Advertisement

The current roster continues to draw national attention. Mount Carmel sits at No. 1 in the state according to the Rivals Composite Rankings and checks in at No. 17 nationally for the 2026 season. Expectations remain sky-high despite the early discipline.

Also Read | Pat Fitzgerald vindicated in Northwestern lawsuit, eyes coaching return

Season opener looms large The Caravan will open the year on August 22 against East St. Louis, ranked No. 2 in Illinois by Rivals. The game is scheduled for Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal. Both programs are expected to contend for state hardware, making the early matchup one of the most anticipated high school contests of the year.

While the probation and Lynch’s brief suspension create an unwanted distraction, Mount Carmel’s leadership has already taken ownership of the situation. The focus now shifts back to preparation for a demanding schedule and another run at the top of Illinois high school football.

Advertisement

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.