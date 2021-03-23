New Delhi: Esports and skill gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) on Tuesday announced the launch of a premium subscription-based service for gamers called MPL VIP.

The service will boost the existing gamer base in India, one of the top five mobile gaming markets in the world, with a 13% share of global game sessions. It is expected to add 40 million online gamers during 2020−22, said a recent report by Deloitte India.

The subscription is currently available at an inaugural launch price of ₹49 for 60 days, post which gamers who are subscribed will be charged ₹99 for 30 days, with the option to cancel at any time.

The gaming platform is offering a host of special benefits and features for its premium gamers under the MPL VIP programme. For gamers participating in paid contests, winners will get 2% extra winnings every time they win a contest, tournament. VIP users will also get VIP tickets worth ₹5 every day, which will enable them to participate in paid contests and tournaments on the MPL platform. There will also be exclusive events on MPL, such as special tournaments, etc, that will only be open to VIP gamers.

The programme can be bought on the MPL app and gamers have been able to avail of the programme since the second week of March.

“With over 7 crore gamers on MPL in India, we felt it was the right time to introduce a subscription-based service for those who want to maximise their experience on the MPL platform. The response we have seen so far in terms of gamers‘ interest and the value that this programme has generated has been very encouraging. We plan to offer more benefits for our VIP subscribers in the days to come," said Naman Jhawar, senior vice-president, strategy and operations, MPL.

With over 70 million users in India and 3.5 million in Indonesia, MPL has worked with numerous game developers and on-boarded over 70 games on its platform. It was founded in 2018 by Sai Srinivas and Shubh Malhotra. The gaming platform currently employs over 500 personnel with offices in Bengaluru, Pune, Jakarta, and Singapore.

