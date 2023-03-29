Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is practicing for another season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and like past few years, some cricket experts are again claiming that this is going to be his last IPL season. In a pre-season press conference of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma had a sharp reply to the question of Dhoni's retirement.

"I've been hearing for the last 2-3 years that this is going to be MS Dhoni's last season. I think he is fit enough to play a few more seasons," the Indian skipper said.

MS Dhoni has been one of the most successful Indian skippers and has led India to two World Cup victories. The player is known for his calm and sharp approach and despite his retirement in 2020, Dhoni continued to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise.

Last year, Dhoni stepped down from the captaincy of CSK, and Ravindra Jadeja was appointed as the new skipper for the franchise. The CSK has been one of the most successful franchises under Dhoni's leadership winning four titles and playing nine finals.

MS Dhoni: The best finisher

MS Dhoni is termed as one of the most bombastic finishers in Indian cricket and recently, Rajasthan Royals player Riyan Parag also remarked that nobody is even closer to Dhoni in the role of finisher.

"I have been doing the finishing role for the last three years now. There is just one name that comes to my mind which I also have said before, MS Dhoni. I do not think anyone else has mastered that art. Going into that role, I always look up to him, how he finishes games or how he takes the game deep," Parag told the news agency PTI.