Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retention in the Chennai Super Kings team for the next season of IPL will be announced once the rules of the system have been announced, an official from the team revealed. The rules for the 2022 edition of the cricket league are yet to be announced.

"The rules of retention are not clear yet...We are not sure about the number of retentions that will be allowed. And a call on that will be made once the rules are known," an official told PTI when asked about the possibility of using a retention card to retain Dhoni.

Under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy, the Chennai Super Kings have managed to grab the IPL championship title for four years (2010, 2011,2018,2021).

Highlighting his interest in the team, Dhoni had claimed that he would like to create a roadmap for the next 10 years for CSK. Additionally, the skipper had said that he hadn't decided how he would fit into the retention scheme of things.

"Again I've said it before, it depends on the BCCI. With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK," he had said after his team defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the IPL final.

"It's not about me being there in the top-three or four. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years," he had said.

Further, the official claimed that the IPL 2021 celebrations are at hold for the captain to return after finishing his role as a mentor with the Indian T20 World Cup team in the UAE.

"The victory celebrations will have to wait for the return of Dhoni after he is done with the role as mentor of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup," he said.

