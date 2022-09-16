‘My friend and rival…': Rafal's heartfelt message to Roger on his retirement

Rafael Nadal has written a heartfelt message for his “friend and rival” Roger Federer following the 20-times Grand Slam champion announced his retirement from the game after the Laver Cup next week.
Rafael Nadal has written a heartfelt message for his “friend and rival" Roger Federer following the 20-times Grand Slam champion announced his retirement from the game after the Laver Cup next week. He also remembered moments spent with Roger on and off court throughout his sports journey.
Nadal said that they both will have many moments together in the future and will do numerous things with each other. He also wished for his family's well being.
Taking to Twitter, Nadal wrote, “Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court."
“We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London @LaverCup," he tweeted.
Federer announced his retirement from competitive tennis after suffering from multiple knee surgeries in recent years. He captured his only French Open crown in 2009 after great rival Rafa Nadal's 31-match winning streak at Roland Garros ended in the fourth round.
In 2021, he won his sixth Australian Open to become only the fourth player after Margaret Court, Serena Williams and Steffi Graf to win 20 or more major singles titles.
He also became the first man to win Wimbledon eight times with victory over Marin Cilic in the final. Roger became the oldest player to claim a Grand Slam title at 35 in 2017 since Australia's Ken Rosewall won at Melbourne Park in 1972 at the age of 37.
